MobiTV Rides Telia Carrier's Backbone

11/20/2019

STOCKHOLM -- Telia Carrier today announced that MOBITV, a global leader in app-based TV video delivery solutions, will utilize Telia Carrier's #1 ranked global IP backbone to provide scalable capacity and connectivity for MOBITV's Pay TV operator customers across the U.S.

For a first-rate viewing experience, video consumers need consistently reliable, redundant, and robust connectivity to the app-based TV video provider's data center. MOBITV has needed to meet this connectivity challenge as they expand throughout the U.S. With Telia Carrier's substantial U.S. network footprint, MOBITV customers can now get direct access to the MOBITV data center from more than 100 points of presence (PoPs) conveniently located throughout the U.S.

Direct access to Telia Carrier's scalable and redundant backbone seamlessly delivers the low-latency, high-capacity connectivity demanded by streaming video. This allows MOBITV operator customers to benefit from flexibility in both cost and service level, whilst maintaining a high quality of experience for their end-users.

