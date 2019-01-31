& cplSiteName &

Podcast: Bundle Up, Everyone. Pay-TV Is a Cold, Cold Business

Phil Harvey
1/31/2019
50%
50%

It's been a tough week for the pay-TV business.

This conversation, recorded before AT&T's most recent earnings announcement, goes deep into the world of why pay-TV business models are changing, what some operators are doing to bundle other services and hang onto customers, and what role subscriber data has in this fight to protect what was once seen as a demand-generator for broadband Internet access.

One thing to watch, according to Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner, is that pay-TV providers are being very careful about what apps and services they allow on their platforms. Sure, they want to keep customers happy by giving them more choice, but they're also being strategic -- they have to be careful not to overwhelm customers with options and give up too much ground to over-the-top (OTT) services.

Also, we talk about Viacom's investment in ad-supported streaming -- and what lessons it may have learned from Verizon's failed Go90 experiment, Comcast's ability to bundle services well, and whether TiVo's recent study about consumer choice exhaustion really helps pay-TV providers make the case for intelligent content curation.

Related posts:

Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from The Philter
Verizon Media cuts jobs and leans on the 23-year-old Yahoo brand as the most stable thing in its portfolio. What's next as 5G networks start covering the US? VM is mum about its 'plans for growth and innovation.'
There was a lot to see in Las Vegas last week, but was there anything said that we had never heard before? Phil Harvey and Mike Dano discuss the week's activities and parse each major carrier's 5G progress following CES 2019.
Apple isn't selling as many iPhones as it previously expected, but is that a reason to think the company is in big trouble?
One of Trump's swamp creatures pledges to help ZTE repair its image problem in the US.
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 5-3, 2019, Viena, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
April 18, 2019
Maintaining HFC Network
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G-Oriented Minimalist Core Network
By Zhaojiang Fang, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics