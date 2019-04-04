& cplSiteName &

Madeleine Noland Named President of ATSC

4/4/2019
WASHINGTON, DC – The Advanced Television Systems Committee Inc. has named Madeleine Noland as the new ATSC President. Effective May 15, she will succeed Mark Richer, who in January announced his plan to retire after leading the standards development organization for 20 of its 35 years.

Noland, senior technology and standards advisor for LG Electronics, currently chairs the ATSC technology group that oversees the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard. Well-known and widely respected for her consensus-building leadership style, Noland has chaired various ATSC 3.0-related specialist groups, ad hoc groups and implementation teams since 2012.

She began her career in the television industry in 2004 with Backchannelmedia Inc., an interactive television technology developer. It was during her work there that she first started working on ATSC projects.

In 2012, she moved on to product and project management roles at Telvue Corp. before joining the LG Electronics CTO’s office in 2013. Noland has represented LG in a variety of industry organizations for over six years. Among other activities, in addition to her ATSC roles, she chairs the Ultra HD Forum’s Guidelines Work Group.

Credited on three U.S. patents for television technology, Noland is a member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers – Broadcast Technology Society. An alumna of the University of Massachusetts, she is a talented wind synth and keyboard player in a band called “Brave Pursuit.”

