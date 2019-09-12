Liberty Global Teams With Teltoo to Boost Video Quality

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- Teltoo, a software-only, decentralized video delivery technology company, today announced a partnership with Liberty Global, one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, to improve the overall bandwidth capacity for live streaming of the most popular events on television.

"This partnership is a pivotal moment for the streaming space as it is the first incident of peer-to-peer CDN partnering with a major operator," said Pablo Hesse, Founder and CEO, Teltoo. "Major broadband companies are facing the need to diversify and improve their offerings to compete with streaming services like Netflix, but until now no other peer-to-peer CDN has been able to enter into a partnership with a tier one operator. We will deliver the support and quality to elevate Liberty Global's streaming service for customers."

This partnership enables Teltoo to expand its operations into new markets. Leveraging Liberty Global's existing operations, Teltoo will expand into additional prominent markets, namely the United Kingdom and Latin America. The U.K. currently is the most prominent market for streaming after the U.S. and is followed closely by Latin America. With access to new markets at a larger scale, Teltoo is poised for growth.

Horizon 4, Liberty Global's next-generation entertainment platform is built for the modern-day viewer and made for a multi-screen home ranging from televisions to laptops, smartphones and tablets. The goal of the platform is to build a scalable service that transforms companion devices such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops, into television screens. Using the "GO" mobile app, customers can watch shows anytime and any place. With the Teltoo partnership, this platform offers the highest quality of streaming at all times.

