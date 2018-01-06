VITEC & ATX Networks Team on IPTV Content Security

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, and ATX Networks, a technology leader of optical and media access platforms, today announced a strategic partnership to provide a fully secure architecture for distribution of IPTV content throughout the enterprise network via VITEC’s award-winning EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform and ATX’s carrier-grade UCrypt IP gateways.

“As content security becomes an increasing priority and a key requirement for any size IPTV project, this new AES content protection capability and the integration with VITEC’s EZ TV Platform is an exciting expansion of benefits for customers,” said Ian Lerner, Chief Product Officer, Media Distribution Solutions, at ATX. “The addition of AES output encryption support allows partners like VITEC to have a more practical and cost-effective way to ensure encrypted streams from the UCrypt IP video gateway can only be viewed by authorized users. Together with VITEC’s EZ TV Platform for managing DRM workflows, we are able to offer a secure, enterprise-grade, multiscreen experience with AES decryption for desktop users via a browser player, for TV and signage displays utilizing EZ TV end-points, and for Android and iOS users using EZ TV’s mobile app.”

“IP-based video distribution of live cable and satellite TV content brings a broad range of advantages for any organization seeking to cost-effectively and securely deliver high-quality content to any screen and any user in the organization,” said Eli Garten, vice president of enterprise video solutions at VITEC. “VITEC’s EZ TV Platform has been the architecture of choice for managing and distributing content originating from ATX’s UCrypt gateways for hundreds of corporate, government, education, and sports venue customers. This latest integration enables our customers to achieve maximum protection with a simple, reliable setup that is approved by leading service providers.”

Providing the market’s leading IPTV, digital signage, and advanced video solution, VITEC’s EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Platform automates video streaming workflows and signage campaigns over existing IP networks, allowing any organization to centrally manage IPTV and signage content from a single interface. With easy-to-use tools for signage authoring, administration, and analytics, the future-proof platform supports both H.264 and H.265 (HEVC) formats in resolutions up to 4K. The solution's hardware-based IPTV and signage endpoints feature low-latency playback, real-time updating of the electronic program guide, video-on-demand content with updating of new assets in real time, time-shifted TV, live video access via PC and mobile, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels.

ATX’s UCrypt family of cable gateways enables MSOs and service providers to secure and convert content for a variety of applications, including the secure delivery of content to commercial and hospitality locations. UCrypt’s any-to-any capabilities extend across all formats, including analog, IP, and QAM.

ATX Networks Corp.