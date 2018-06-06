& cplSiteName &

Teleste's Luminato Platform Frees Up Headend Space for Türksat

6/12/2018
TURKU, Finland -- Teleste Corporation will deliver a complete headend system to Türksat, the leading satellite and cable operator in Turkey in cooperation with Teleste’s official Turkish Value Added Reseller. Consisting of Teleste’s Luminato digital headend solution, the deployment will provide Türksat with a state-of-the-art platform for CATV, OTT and IPTV delivery and live content processing.

“We look forward to continue our cooperation with Teleste to provide Türksat with the latest headend technology on the market. We are confident that the flexible and compact Luminato platform meets their requirements of rich and reliable content delivery for years to come”, notes Ender Kümü?tekin, sales director.

The Luminato platform is designed to offer operators easy and flexible options for content reception and live content processing. The platform is able to support any combination of the available modules, which enables operators to adjust the service according to their specific needs. Due to its compact architecture, one RU Luminato chassis can host up to 144 QAM channels, ensuring the availability of high-performing video services in a space-saving form factor.

