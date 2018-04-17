& cplSiteName &

Telefónica Tunes to Ericsson for TV Services Upgrade

4/10/2018
STOCKHOLM -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been selected by Telefónica to power a range of advanced TV services across its operating businesses in Latin America. The solution will be rolled out in 13 countries and will be available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru by the end of this year, with eight other Latin America countries to follow by the end of 2020.

As part of the three year deal, Ericsson Media Solutions will deploy its Video Storage and Processing Platform to enable Telefonica to launch seven-day catch up and time shift services to subscribers across the region. As part of the deployment, Ericsson Media Solutions will optimize current system architectures, and increase system capacity to enable a full range of personalized and seamless advanced TV everywhere experiences.

Angel Ruiz, Head of Ericsson Media Solutions, says: “Service providers today are faced with huge libraries of content and HD recordings that they need to quickly and efficiently deploy as part of complex time-shifted TV services. We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Telefónica to deploy Ericsson Media Solutions’ VSPP. This deployment will enable Telefónica to transform its service delivery by virtualizing the storage and processing capabilities of its servers ensuring that catch-up and VOD services are delivered reliably, seamlessly and quickly to subscribers all over Latin America.”

The deal builds on the long-standing collaborative partnership between the companies, which has lasted for more than a decade, and has already seen VSPP deployed by Telefónica in Peru. Telefonica has also deployed Ericsson Media Solutions services in Spain.

Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC)

