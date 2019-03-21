Kaltura & 3SSTeam on Personalized Cloud TV Services

NEW YORK, N.Y. & STUTTGART, Germany -- Kaltura, the leading video technology provider, and 3 Screen Solutions (3SS), leading provider of software solutions for set-tox box (STB) and multiscreen digital entertainment, today jointly announce the launch of a new solution whose goal is to empower operators to rapidly launch attractive, targeted and personalized Cloud TV services. The collaborative solution brings together Kaltura’s proven and successful Cloud TV Platform, with its machine learning enabled Targeted TV technology, with 3SS’ award-winning 3READY front end including highly adaptable UI/UX. The result is a true best-in-class pre-integrated offering which will help content owners, broadcasters and network operators to launch customized, branded IPTV and OTT multiscreen services faster than previously possible. Drawing on the partners’ expertise, world-class engineering and system design, with the new joint solution, Cloud TV providers can benefit from maximum service monetization potential, while viewers get truly personalized next generation entertainment.

Kaltura’s TV platform powers fully-fledged Cloud TV services, including management of all service elements – Business, Data, Experience and IP Video. The platform also has tools that power, manage and analyze user engagement, including authentication, preferences, content discovery, purchases, entitlements, content consumption and campaign interaction processes, all of which the partners have now integrated with 3READY.

From all these, Kaltura’s system collects an abundance of user data which is processed using AI and machine learning models to create a multi-dimensional segment association. Kaltura’s Targeted TV system then recommends relevant content to each user segment, and also enables marketers to target specific user segments with highly effective in-experience promotions that leverage 3READY’s highly functional and intuitive UI. Such segments include likely user content interests, likelihood to purchase certain packages, engage in particular promotions, or to churn.

These segment analyses, an agile commerce and content engine, and 3READY’s tailored dynamic UX with flexible layout and UI, optimized for all platforms (STB, smart TV, mobile, web and games consoles) with in-app promotion support, all combine to empower the operator to deliver to each subscriber the most appealing content, promotions and business offers.

Kaltura