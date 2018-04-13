& cplSiteName &

Georgia Cable Provider Moving to IPTV

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/18/2018
50%
50%

STATESBORO, Ga. -- A video sharing partnership is allowing Bulloch Telephone Cooperative in Statesboro Georgia the opportunity to make an economical transition from their existing cable system to a full-blown IPTV solution. Along with the help of the Innovative Systems IPTV Middleware, Bulloch has been able to skip over the steps that it would have taken to bring their customers out of an older cable system environment straight into IPTV.

Reducing Vendors Increases Efficiency

According to Bulloch's Manager of Network Engineering, Travis Bozeman, the decision to go with the Innovative IPTV Middleware boiled down to the ecosystem and dealing with a single vendor managing the solution. Being a small rural video provider, Bozeman states that he can't hire five or six people to run his video plant and Innovative Systems gives them an A-Z package solution that Bulloch just could not pass up. Bozeman feels that less time spent working with multiple vendors on the video side of the business allows them to focus on other things, ultimately making them more efficient.

Picture quality, look and feel of a new program guide, and features like Restart TV are all things that will be an improvement for Bulloch's customers. Video on Demand is another time-shifted viewing feature that will soon be offered to their IPTV subscribers. Bulloch has already made arrangements with one of the local schools to provide content for a local VOD offering.

IPTV Corp.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Millimeter Wave 5G: The Usain Bolt of Wireless?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/12/2018
Australia's Optus on Back Foot After 'Anglo Saxon' Job Ad
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 4/13/2018
SDN Is Hype & NFV a Faux Pas – Telecom Panel
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/12/2018
Is Gmail Testing Self-Destructing Messages?
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 4/13/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives