Georgia Cable Provider Moving to IPTV

STATESBORO, Ga. -- A video sharing partnership is allowing Bulloch Telephone Cooperative in Statesboro Georgia the opportunity to make an economical transition from their existing cable system to a full-blown IPTV solution. Along with the help of the Innovative Systems IPTV Middleware, Bulloch has been able to skip over the steps that it would have taken to bring their customers out of an older
cable system environment straight into IPTV.
Reducing Vendors Increases Efficiency
According to Bulloch's Manager of Network Engineering, Travis Bozeman, the decision to go with the Innovative IPTV Middleware boiled down to the ecosystem and dealing with a single vendor managing the solution. Being a small rural video provider, Bozeman states that he can't hire five or six people to run his video plant and Innovative Systems gives them an A-Z package solution that Bulloch just could
not pass up. Bozeman feels that less time spent working with multiple vendors on the video side of the
business allows them to focus on other things, ultimately making them more efficient.
Picture quality, look and feel of a new program guide, and features like Restart TV are all things that will be an improvement for Bulloch's customers. Video on Demand is another time-shifted viewing feature that will soon be offered to their IPTV subscribers. Bulloch has already made arrangements with one of the local schools to provide content for a local VOD offering.
