Evolution of the Cable Access Network & Connected Home

ADTRAN Americas CTO, Robert Conger, discusses how MSOs can simplify and scale-up multi-technology broadband access networks and in-home connectivity. As operators deploy fiber deeper into the network as part of a DAA strategy, many will complement their DOCSIS 3.1 and 4.0 access solutions with a mix of full-fiber FTTH and fixed wireless solutions. The access technologies must be optimized for cable access networks from both a physical and operational perspective. Robert also discusses the solutions needed to proactively optimize the end-to-end performance of both the access and in-home network in order to support bandwidth-intensive and latency-sensitive applications including 4K streaming, IP cameras and cloud-based gaming.

This content is sponsored by ADTRAN.