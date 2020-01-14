& cplSiteName &

Harmonic Helps Vidgo's OTT-TV Service Go

1/14/2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Vidgo has launched a new OTT service powered by Harmonic's VOS®360 Live Streaming Platform. Vidgo's live TV streaming service featuring sports, news and entertainment, boasts more than 100 premium channels including ABC, Comedy Central, ESPN, Fox, and the NFL Network as well as a Latino package for Spanish-speaking viewers. By handling the complete end-to-end media processing and delivery workflow for Vidgo, Harmonic's VOS360 platform simplifies live streaming from source to screen, speeds up time to market for new channels and enables rapid service scaling.

Harmonic's VOS360 Live Streaming Platform offers a comprehensive range of media processing functionalities in a cloud-native environment, including live and file transcoding, packaging and origin, dynamic real-time CDN selection, targeted advertising, VOD, SVOD, time-shift viewing and network DVR. Relying on a single cloud-based platform for live streaming from source to screen significantly increased Vidgo's efficiencies and accelerated its time to market. Harmonic's advanced DevOps team provides Vidgo with around-the-clock support and monitoring, ensuring the highest level of availability and reliability for its new live streaming service.

