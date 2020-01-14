Gracenote Launches Global OTT Video Guide

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- Gracenote, a Nielsen company (NYSE: NLSN), is leveraging its expertise powering linear broadcast Electronic Program Guides (EPGs) to help on-demand video streaming services, Smart TV makers and traditional cable and satellite operators deliver next-gen content navigation, search and discovery capabilities. Its latest expansion into Europe positions Gracenote as the leading OTT guide provider in the world with coverage of more than 200 catalogs in 13 markets across North America, Europe, Latin America and APAC.

Gracenote's OTT guide offering serves as the connective tissue that helps make video content searchable across multiple services, platforms and devices. Leveraging the offering, OTT services are better able to elevate content visibility while enabling Smart TV makers and cable and satellite operators to increase ease of use. Gracenote IDs and metadata provide common links between TV series, seasons and episodes, as well as related TV and movie genres, celebrities, and other descriptive information. This ensures that Hollywood blockbusters, independent films and short-form videos alike are linked together to create next-generation viewer experiences in pay TV and OTT services.

To help today's OTT services gain competitive advantages and increase viewer loyalty, Gracenote is making available:

Unique Gracenote IDs: Provide connectivity between related content assets to power universal search capabilities which surface TV show and movie availability across different services and make possible easy one-click viewing

Deep Descriptive Metadata: Enables intuitive content navigation and nuanced recommendations that connect viewers to the shows and movies they love - and discover new ones to enjoy - based on Advanced Video Descriptors criteria such as mood, theme, setting and character attributes

Custom Content Imagery: Populates OTT Guide interfaces and carousels with iconic movie and TV series, season and episode-level images as well as cast/celebrity photos that capture the essence of content - enabling visual navigation and enhancing binge-viewing sessions

Streaming Service Feeds: Provides deep linking, audio/video quality, content availability and a critical data structure required to integrate a streaming service into mobile, set-top boxes and Smart TVs

At CES 2020, Gracenote will showcase a full range of entertainment data and analytics solutions designed to help innovative video providers optimize their offerings.

Gracenote