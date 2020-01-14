& cplSiteName &

Gracenote Launches Global OTT Video Guide

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/2/2020

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- Gracenote, a Nielsen company (NYSE: NLSN), is leveraging its expertise powering linear broadcast Electronic Program Guides (EPGs) to help on-demand video streaming services, Smart TV makers and traditional cable and satellite operators deliver next-gen content navigation, search and discovery capabilities. Its latest expansion into Europe positions Gracenote as the leading OTT guide provider in the world with coverage of more than 200 catalogs in 13 markets across North America, Europe, Latin America and APAC.

Gracenote's OTT guide offering serves as the connective tissue that helps make video content searchable across multiple services, platforms and devices. Leveraging the offering, OTT services are better able to elevate content visibility while enabling Smart TV makers and cable and satellite operators to increase ease of use. Gracenote IDs and metadata provide common links between TV series, seasons and episodes, as well as related TV and movie genres, celebrities, and other descriptive information. This ensures that Hollywood blockbusters, independent films and short-form videos alike are linked together to create next-generation viewer experiences in pay TV and OTT services.

To help today's OTT services gain competitive advantages and increase viewer loyalty, Gracenote is making available:

  • Unique Gracenote IDs: Provide connectivity between related content assets to power universal search capabilities which surface TV show and movie availability across different services and make possible easy one-click viewing
  • Deep Descriptive Metadata: Enables intuitive content navigation and nuanced recommendations that connect viewers to the shows and movies they love - and discover new ones to enjoy - based on Advanced Video Descriptors criteria such as mood, theme, setting and character attributes
  • Custom Content Imagery: Populates OTT Guide interfaces and carousels with iconic movie and TV series, season and episode-level images as well as cast/celebrity photos that capture the essence of content - enabling visual navigation and enhancing binge-viewing sessions
  • Streaming Service Feeds: Provides deep linking, audio/video quality, content availability and a critical data structure required to integrate a streaming service into mobile, set-top boxes and Smart TVs

At CES 2020, Gracenote will showcase a full range of entertainment data and analytics solutions designed to help innovative video providers optimize their offerings.

Gracenote

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
January 22, 2020
Virtualized RAN: 4G/5G strategies, opportunities and pitfalls
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Cisco’s Internet for the Future Vision Redefines the Economics
By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Product Marketing, Global Service Provider Marketing, Cisco
Experience Is Vital for SDH Migration
By Deng Qiang, Senior Product Manager, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows