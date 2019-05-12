Google Ventures-Backed Rockbot Launches OTT-TV Service for Businesses

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rockbot, the company that created the revolutionary smart music platform for businesses, has launched the first multi-channel streaming TV platform designed for businesses; from stand-alone, local businesses to the nation's largest multi-location brands. Rockbot TV is an OTT-delivered platform that provides a number of customizable tools and features for businesses to use to create the optimal experience for their customers.

With backing from investors that include Google Ventures and Universal Music Group, Rockbot has a successful track record of providing streaming media services to such nationwide businesses as Panera Bread, Anytime Fitness and Neiman Marcus. Now, for the first time, the company is providing businesses with an alternative to the consumer and resisdential-focused services provided by legacy pay-TV providers.

Rockbot TV has an added benefit to channel and content providers. With the potential of reaching millions of out-of-home viewers, channels now have the opportunity to reach and expose their brands new audiences. The company has signed a number of content providers to the platform, including cable favorites and streaming only channels in the following genres:

News: QuickTake by Bloomberg, Bloomberg TV, Top Stories by Newsy

Sports: FTF- For the Fans (formerly Eleven Sports), World Poker Tour (WPT), Stadium, ACC Digital Network, EDGEsport, SportsGrid (sports gambling channel)

Social Media Favorites: People are Awesome, FailArmy, The Pet Collective, Poke My Heart

Lifestyle: Fashion TV, Outside TV+, Insight TV, GoPro

