Frontier Joins Canoe's Ad Crew

Denver, Colo. -- Canoe Ventures, an advertising technology and services company enabling dynamic ad insertion (DAI) to national television programming networks, today announced that it has added Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR), a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban and rural communities in 29 states, to its footprint of VOD-DAI enabled television distributors. Frontier joins Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), and Cox Communications as the fourth MVPD to utilize Canoe's nationwide Service Assurance platform, stewarding thousands of VOD-DAI ad campaigns each quarter on behalf of over 100 national television networks across all of the top 150 DMAs.

Under the agreement, Canoe will integrate its current national programmers to begin running VOD-DAI campaigns across Frontier's VOD-enabled subscriber base with Canoe service assurance, which includes ad map management, monitoring, resolution, and analytics.

"We have been committed for some time now to addressing our programmers' number one request to grow our managed footprint," said Joel Hassell, CEO of Canoe. "We're thrilled to add Frontier to make Canoe 38 million households and look forward to bringing on more distributors, both here in the U.S. and abroad."

"Working with partners like Canoe ensures that our customers receive the best possible viewing experience by having relevant content in their VOD programming. We are excited to be part of this ever-expanding premium video distribution chain along with our programming partners," said James Frogameni AVP of Advanced Video Advertising, Frontier Communications.

"We're excited about the opportunity that an expanded ecosystem across distributors creates for the future of television advertising and we're pleased to have Frontier join us in that effort," said Marcien Jenckes, Canoe board member and President of Advertising at Comcast Cable.

Canoe Ventures

Frontier Communications

