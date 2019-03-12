Fox Teams With AWS on Cloud Media Production & Delivery

SEATTLE -- Today Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) announced that Fox Corporation and AWS have signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement to use AWS's unmatched portfolio of services, highly reliable infrastructure, and professional services organization to enable a new cloud-based media production and delivery platform. The integrated platform for broadcast and digital video services will distribute Fox's leading sports, news, and entertainment television content to multi-channel video programming distributors, to more than 200 affiliate stations, and to over-the-top (OTT) providers, marking the first time that a single platform will be used to deliver both traditional broadcast and direct to consumer streaming services. It will also underpin FOX's production facilities in Tempe, Los Angeles, New York, and Charlotte.

In addition, Fox will be using the first AWS Local Zone within its operations, a new type of AWS infrastructure deployment that places compute, storage, database, and other select services closer to customers for applications in particular locations where their customers expect single-digit millisecond latency.

The strategic collaboration agreement will include:

Fox will use AWS Media Services to deliver its linear broadcast workflows to cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, and to distribute its internet-based over-the-top (OTT) content directly to consumer streaming services. This will allow the enhanced delivery of live sports, news, and entertainment to hundreds of affiliate TV stations, Fox's pay TV partners, and streaming media companies across the U.S. The depth of native media capabilities available in AWS Media Services means that Fox can underpin its business with more adaptable, elastic and efficient workflows that are fit for the integrated future of linear TV and video streaming to consumers.

AWS Outposts, fully managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with AWS-designed hardware, will enable Fox to run compute and storage on-premises in Fox production facilities for video processing, including linear video editing and picture graphics workflows. This will enable Fox's creative teams to have the lowest possible latency, which is critical for video production delivery.

By using AWS analytics services, including Amazon Kinesis, and machine learning services such as Amazon SageMaker to enhance live video streams and enable a real-time data capabilities, Fox will deliver new and innovative products and services in addition to providing enhanced user experiences and improved operations.

"Our extended partnership with AWS will strategically underpin our video and data workflows with a world class, adaptable, reliable, and scalable set of platforms that will extend and evolve to power our business well into the future," said Paul Cheesbrough, Chief Technology Officer and President of Digital, Fox Corporation. "Across our facilities, we're enabling our organization to create a platform that will respond to real-time data that enables us to deliver the best programming."

"Fox's media platform is pioneering the delivery of live content using AWS's unmatched breadth of functionality and highly reliable infrastructure to usher in a new model for content delivery that will drive operational efficiency and greater agility," said Dr. Werner Vogels, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Amazon. "The platform will serve as the nerve center for Fox distribution and operation capabilities, supporting the most demanding needs of live broadcast television production and distribution with plenty of capacity. We look forward to working with Fox on this unique, green-field opportunity to unify and transform the delivery of reliable and innovative content to millions of viewers."

