& cplSiteName &

Four Trends We'll Be Tracking at NAB 2019

Jeff Baumgartner
4/5/2019
50%
50%

The annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas will kick into high gear on Monday and offer a glimpse at what's new and what's on the horizon for video technologies -- spanning enhancements and innovations in areas such as workflow and encoding -- as well as pay-TV and OTT video service trends, and key updates on ATSC 3.0, the next-gen broadcasting standard.

In an attempt to separate some signal from the noise, here's a snapshot of what Light Reading will be focused on next week in Sin City in between hands of Texas Hold'Em:

Has AV1 made much progress?
Last year's NAB served as debutante ball for AV1, a new royalty-free video codec from the Alliance for Open Media designed to be about 30% more efficient than HEVC and VP9, and backed by such heavy hitters as Apple, Google, Mozilla, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix.

Though initial use-cases for AV1 were targeted at browsers and focused on OTT video, this week's event will likely shed some light on progress being made with respect to AV1-optimized hardware and some proof that the codec is gathering steam in terms of adoption and widescale commercial readiness. We also expect some additional big names to join the mix and add more heft and credibility to AV1.

What's next for OTT?
Led by giants like Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and (soon) Disney, OTT video has matured into a massive, but fragmented, business. There's never been more consumer choice for on-demand and live TV options that can be streamed in via the Internet.

Monday morning's Light Reading-hosted event -- Getting to OTT 2.0 -- will cover various aspects of the OTT business, including profitability, quality and differentiation, with perspective from top execs from Viacom, Philo, Digital Media Rights, SSIMWAVE, Ovum and Synamedia.

But another area we'll be looking into next week are the advancements being made in latency to more closely synch up the traditional live broadcast TV feed and those being delivered via the Internet through OTT apps and virtual MVPDs. A session on Monday with execs from Tribune Media, Sky Italia, Limelight Networks, Imagine Communications and Verizon Digital Media Services will dig into some new techniques and best practices that can help to close the gap.

ATSC 3.0: go for liftoff?
At the show, there will be a major focus on ATSC 3.0, the next-gen broadcast signaling standard that will carry along some key OTT-like capabilities (support for multiple screens, 4K resolution, interactivity and targeted advertising). There will also be attention paid to some regulatory wrinkles that still need ironing pit -- how, for instance, will ATSC 3.0 affect the redistribution rules of local broadcast TV on cable systems?

But this is a broadcast-focused show, so expect that industry to toot its horn on ATSC 3.0. Expect some horn-blaring on Monday afternoon during an ATSC 3.0 rollout session featuring Sinclair Broadcast Group chairman David Smith and execs with ONE Media, SK Telecom, Spectrum Co. and Saankhya Labs.

But just to show that we're all friends here, a session on Wednesday will argue that ATSC 3.0 is complementary, rather than competitive, with 5G.

The 411 on 5G
And since no one can have a technology discussion without including 5G, the next-gen mobile/wireless standard will also have some sessions dedicated to the topic.

For us, the can't-miss 5G session gets underway Wednesday, with Taher Behebhani of Samsung Electronics America, Lynn Comp with Intel and Christopher Levendos, the former Google and Frontier Communications exec who is now with Crown Castle.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from The Bauminator
Using a blend of big movies, library content, off-network TV series and 'sizzle-worthy' originals, Disney+ is said to be in the best spot to take on Netflix and outpace other, new streaming rivals, analyst says.
Enabling in-app upgrades and transactions without paying a tax to Google has made Android TV's 'Operator Tier' particularly attractive, industry sources say.
Lacking in the innovation or disruption departments, Apple's new video playbook looks like a carbon copy of everyone else's.
ACA has joined a growing list of industry companies and organizations that have dropped 'cable' from their names.
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Building E2E IP Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era
By Gao Ji, President, Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line
A Roadmap for Operators in the 5G & Cloud Era
By Kevin Hu, President, Huawei Network Product Line
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics