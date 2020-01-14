Enghouse Acquires Dialogic Group for $52M

MARKHAM, Canada -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announced today it has acquired Dialogic Group Inc. for a purchase price of approximately $52.0 million, subject to certain adjustments.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, Dialogic partners with leading mobile operators, system integrators and technology developers to deploy its solutions via its worldwide network of offices. Dialogic’s revenue over the next twelve months is projected to be between $58.0 million and $63.0 million.

Dialogic is an industry leader in media processing software, with a highly scalable solution that supports real-time video conferencing and collaboration applications across all devices. Dialogic’s infrastructure products offer a best-in-class Session Border Controller and several software-based network solutions to communication service providers. This combination enables the transformation from legacy TDM (time division multiplexing) to next-generation network platforms.

“This acquisition strengthens our position in the enterprise video and unified communications market segment by adding rich multi-media processing applications and capabilities,” said Steve Sadler, Chairman and CEO, Enghouse Systems. “In the communications service provider market, Dialogic provides network infrastructure solutions that facilitate virtualization, the evolution to 5G networks and the transition of networks from hardware to software defined network connectivity. We are very pleased to welcome Dialogic’s employees, customers and partners to Enghouse.”

Enghouse Systems Ltd.