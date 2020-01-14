& cplSiteName &

Enghouse Acquires Dialogic Group for $52M

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/6/2020

MARKHAM, Canada -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX:ENGH) announced today it has acquired Dialogic Group Inc. for a purchase price of approximately $52.0 million, subject to certain adjustments.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, Dialogic partners with leading mobile operators, system integrators and technology developers to deploy its solutions via its worldwide network of offices. Dialogic’s revenue over the next twelve months is projected to be between $58.0 million and $63.0 million.

Dialogic is an industry leader in media processing software, with a highly scalable solution that supports real-time video conferencing and collaboration applications across all devices. Dialogic’s infrastructure products offer a best-in-class Session Border Controller and several software-based network solutions to communication service providers. This combination enables the transformation from legacy TDM (time division multiplexing) to next-generation network platforms.

“This acquisition strengthens our position in the enterprise video and unified communications market segment by adding rich multi-media processing applications and capabilities,” said Steve Sadler, Chairman and CEO, Enghouse Systems. “In the communications service provider market, Dialogic provides network infrastructure solutions that facilitate virtualization, the evolution to 5G networks and the transition of networks from hardware to software defined network connectivity. We are very pleased to welcome Dialogic’s employees, customers and partners to Enghouse.”

Enghouse Systems Ltd.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
Cisco’s Internet for the Future Vision Redefines the Economics
By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Product Marketing, Global Service Provider Marketing, Cisco
Experience Is Vital for SDH Migration
By Deng Qiang, Senior Product Manager, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows