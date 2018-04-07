E-Sports Catches On in US Broadband Homes

DALLAS -- Parks Associates today announced new research on the rise of esports, showing 10% of U.S. broadband households are watching this new form of content.

Parks Associates' new industry report Digital Natives: The Rise of Esports and the 360 Deep Dive Sports vs. Esports: Audience, Spending, and Consumption define esports as professionally or semi-professionally organized competitive video gaming events, including popular gaming titles such as "League of Legends," "Call of Duty," and "Street Fighter."

"Esports is a young, dynamic, and fast-growing industry. While viewership of many traditional sports is waning, esports is well positioned to capture the attention of a generation that grew up playing video games. Today, 62% of U.S. broadband households play video games at least one hour per week," said Hunter Sappington, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "Esports is currently a niche market, but it has the ability to engage often hard-to-reach demographics."

The international research firm notes the esports audience is typically younger male gamers under 35 with a tendency to be on the cutting edge of technology and trends. Esports viewers spend more than twice as much money per month on non-pay-TV video entertainment content than non-viewers, with a monthly average expenditure of $47.23 compared to $22.97.

Additional data includes:

YouTube and Twitch.tv are the two most popular sites used to watch esports, with 61% of viewers saying that they watch on YouTube and 45% using Twitch. More than one-half of viewers use more than one platform to watch esports.

41% of esports viewers say that they would be likely or very likely to pay for a subscription to watch esports events and content, and 39% of esports viewers are likely or very likely to pay to watch esports on a per-game or per-event basis.

Computers are the most popular device category used to watch esports—67% of viewers use computers to watch esports, followed by 45% using TVs and 34% using a smartphone.

Parks Associates