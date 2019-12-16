& cplSiteName &

Dish Streams Amazon Prime Video to Hopper 3 Boxes

12/16/2019

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH today released the Amazon Prime Video app on Hopper 3, expanding its streaming content options on the award-winning DVR. Amazon Prime complements the existing DISH experience by allowing customers to instantly stream their favorite Amazon Originals, including "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" and Emmy Award-winning "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," from the same platform as their DISH TV programming.

To access the Prime Video app, users can say "Launch Prime Video" into the DISH voice remote or launch the experience via the guide on channel 301.

Prime Video is available to all Hopper 3 customers and accessible via the app menu or DISH voice remote. Amazon's 4K content is also available to Hopper 3 customers with a 4K TV.

Amazon Prime joins DISH's catalog of integrated video streaming options, including Netflix, YouTube and YouTube Kids.

Dish Network

