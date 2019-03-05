Dish Pay-TV Losses Balloon to 259K Subs in Q1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) today reported revenue totaling $3.19 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, compared to $3.46 billion for the corresponding period in 2018.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $340 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, compared to net income of $368 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2019 were $0.65, compared with $0.70 during the same period in 2018.

The company closed the first quarter with 12.063 million total Pay-TV subscribers, including 9.639 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.424 million Sling TV subscribers.

Net pay-TV subscribers declined approximately 259,000 subscribers in the first quarter, compared to a decline of approximately 94,000 in the first quarter 2018.

Dish Network