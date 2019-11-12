Dish Media Teams With Comcast's FreeWheel Unit on Targeted TV Ads

NEW YORK -- Today, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company (Nasdaq: CMCSA), announced that DISH Media will partner with FreeWheel to enable linear inventory allocation and a holistic view of TV advertising performance across both traditional, demo-based buys and household-level, addressable TV campaigns.

FreeWheel developed this industry leading solution to meet a growing need among distributors and programmers for unification between the various TV buying opportunities now available to advertisers, including the rise of addressable linear TV.

Why Is This an Important Advancement for the Industry?

Typically, a distributor uses one technology platform to manage and schedule its linear TV spot inventory, and another technology platform to manage its dynamically inserted addressable inventory. These different technology platforms manage inventory in very different ways – namely full spots for linear TV and impressions against targets for addressable TV. This has led to friction between the two advertising models – resulting in supply and pricing conflicts, clearance issues for pre-emptible campaigns and inconsistent delivery of addressable campaigns. FreeWheel's unified approach allows distributors to holistically consider the full pool of demand for both sets of inventory and optimize accordingly.

"A unified view of inventory allows us to help advertisers as they look to use TV's full-funnel capabilities – everything from national linear to targeted, addressable," said Kevin Arrix, senior vice president of DISH Media Sales. "FreeWheel's solution can help assure we have the inventory to meet both rating and impression goals, for linear and addressable, while also helping control reach and frequency, which translates to a better experience for the viewer."

