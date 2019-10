Discovery Taps Synamedia for Asia-Pacific Cloud Migration

LOS ANGELES -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced that Discovery, Inc. has chosen its virtualized Digital Content Manager (DCM) from its video network portfolio to increase operational efficiencies for its Asia Pacific distribution.

A long-time Synamedia PowerVu customer, Discovery is centralizing its Asia Pacific uplink compression systems to its Sterling,Virginia, broadcast center. The company is turning to Synamedia's virtualized DCM to distribute signals across regions without interruptions. The platform, which complements traditional satellite distribution, enables Discovery to efficiently transition its distribution architecture to an IP-based virtualized video processing environment while protecting its revenue.

Synamedia's virtualized DCM offers exceptional video services for linear pay TV broadcast and live OTT streaming, including live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions, best-in-class video quality, and an intuitive user interface. Discovery has employed Synamedia's PowerVu Network Center to securely distribute its live linear international channels from hardware to a virtualized environment in the U.S. to feed the Asia Pacific region distribution. Synamedia's virtualized DCM adaptability and distribution capabilities allow Discovery to continue delivering the quality content its dedicated audience has come to rely on.

