Didja's LocalBTV Service Launches in Philly, With NYC & San Diego on Deck

LOS ALTOS, Calif. -- Didja today announced the expansion of its live broadcast TV streaming app, "LocalBTV," to the Philadelphia DMA. Philadelphia is the first of several TV markets Didja will add to their LocalBTV trial in the coming months.

"PhillyBTV" is available starting today to viewers in the Philadelphia DMA. Didja expects to launch its local broadcast streaming service in New York City and San Diego soon. "LocalBTV" is already available in the Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix TV markets.

With the addition of these markets, "LocalBTV" will serve 17% of all US households. The "LocalBTV" trial available in these four markets provides as many as 42 channels of local broadcast TV to viewers on smartphones, PCs and connected TVs at no cost to consumers or to broadcasters. Didja is testing expanded lineups of 100 or more channels in select markets and will gradually add more channels to the public lineup as appropriate.

With Didja's "LocalBTV," antenna-TV homes will have more viewing options and viewers without access to an antenna can also easily enjoy local broadcast news and entertainment programming on mobile devices and connected TVs anywhere in the broadcast market. In addition, local television stations and independent channels not available through cable providers or streaming services can now be enjoyed by a wider audience.

The "LocalBTV" app is available in the iTunes and Google Play stores, and in the Roku, Amazon Fire-TV, Apple TV and Android-TV app stores as well.

Didja

LocalBTV