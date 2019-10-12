CuriosityStream Surpasses 10.5M Subs

Silver Spring, Md. -- CuriosityStream Inc. ("CuriosityStream" or the "Company"), the home of award-winning content in the full-category of non-fiction and factual programming, today announced that it is currently serving 10,512,340 paying subscribers. This paying subscriber count does not include registrants who are under free-trial. Growth is accelerating, and the company expects to continue its substantial subscriber gains through the end of this year and throughout 2020. The company also announced today that it has partnered with Millicom for upcoming launches in 9 Latin American countries.

CuriosityStream, an independent media enterprise created by Discovery Channel founder John Hendricks, is undergoing rapid distribution growth due to its implementation of a bundled partnership fee plan through which distributors can provide the CuriosityStream SVOD service to all basic customers or to any significant customer segment. In addition to its partnership with Millicom, CuriosityStream's affiliate partners who have already implemented the new "bundled" distribution plan include Altice USA and Suddenlink in the United States, StarHub in Singapore, Totalplay in Mexico, Airtel in India, Multichoice's DStv across Africa, Liberty Global / FLOW in the Caribbean, and REV TV on Cable Bahamas. Additional carriage agreements are expected to be announced in the weeks and months ahead.

CuriosityStream's SVOD platform offers a menu of over 2,800 premium factual and non-fiction titles that cover the full breadth and depth of the genre from science and space to history and wildlife to food and lifestyle.

