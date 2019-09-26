CTA Tabs 'Nextgen TV' Brand, Logo for ATSC 3.0-Based Tech

LOS ANGELES -- In advance of ATSC-3.0 IP-enabled broadcast transmission in 2020, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced "NEXTGEN TV" as the go-to-market name for this groundbreaking television technology. In coordination with broadcasting companies, device manufacturers and standards engineers at CTA's Technology & Standards Fall Forum, the association also unveiled the NEXTGEN TV logo for devices meeting newly developed ATSC 3.0 interoperability test specifications.

U.S. television affiliates begin widespread commercial deployment of NEXTGEN TV in 2020, delivering improved picture and audio and enhanced content and interactivity for viewers with NEXTGEN TVs.

"The NEXTGEN TV name and logo are the products of teamwork and innovation across sectors – from U.S. broadcasters to global tech device manufacturers to ATSC leadership," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Ten years after the U.S. Digital TV transition was complete, we're about to begin another national, over-the-air television transition. And with this logo, consumers can easily tell which devices deliver the upgrades and interactivity NEXTGEN TV can provide."

This year, the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) asked CTA to lead the ATSC 3.0 nomenclature and logo development. After multiple rounds of consumer research and extensive industry collaboration, CTA's Video Division Board approved the NEXTGEN TV name and logo for consumer technology products – such as 4K Ultra HD TVs, gateway receivers and portable devices – that are optimized for the new standard.

"Broadcasters, equipment manufacturers and consumer technology companies all worked together to create this next-generation TV standard," said Madeleine Noland, president, ATSC. "We are delighted to link arms to promote the new NEXTGEN TV logo and grateful to ATSC members, NAB and CTA for collaboratively developing the conformance program that will ensure consumers enjoy the many powerful new features that will enhance their TV viewing."

