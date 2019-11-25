Consolidated Broadens Reach of 'CCiTV' Streaming Service

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today introduced CCiTV to residential customers in its Lakes Region, central and southern New Hampshire service areas. CCiTV offers flexible, easy-to-use TV programming to customers when they want it, where they want it and how they want it.

Building upon more than 15 years of experience delivering TV and home entertainment solutions, Consolidated's TV service will supply viewing content from nearly 200 live, local, national and premium channels. CCiTV will provide next-generation advancements in viewing, including restart/replay TV, voice-activated remote controls, high definition with 4K compatibility and cloud-based DVR storage to enable viewing of content anytime, anywhere.

CCiTV is a fully customizable, cloud-enabled TV experience that supports individual preferences, parental controls and viewing recommendations. The service's bring-your-own-device functionality creates a highly flexible in-home viewing experience that serves a wide variety of viewing habits. It can be delivered in high-definition quality to a big-screen TV, as well as to tablets and mobile devices through compatibility with a wide variety of Apple iOS-, Amazon- and Android-supported devices. This next-generation viewing experience provides customers with the ultimate control of how, where and when they view television content.

CCiTV delivers content from popular network groups, such as A+E, Crown Media Family, Disney and ESPN Media, FOX, HBO, Turner, Viacom, local broadcast channels, regional sports networks and others. This service is available in New Hampshire locations, including, but not limited to, Center Harbor, Chesterfield, Concord, Derry, Epping, Keene, Laconia, Manchester, Nashua, New London, Portsmouth, Rochester and Salem. More information about CCiTV is available on Consolidated's website. Consolidated Communications broadband customers also have access to on-demand streaming content from HBO Now, DIRECTV Now, fuboTV and Philo.

Consolidated Communications

