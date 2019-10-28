Comcast's Freewheel Hires Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK -- FreeWheel, A Comcast Company (Nasdaq: CMCSA), today announced that it has appointed Jon Whitticom as chief product officer. In this role, Whitticom will oversee and define FreeWheel's product vision, strategy, design and development. He will also lead FreeWheel's global product team, ensuring that the company continues to pioneer and innovate new solutions and offerings that meet the needs of clients and propel the industry forward.

Whitticom, who joins the company's executive management team, will also represent FreeWheel's product discipline to senior clients, industry organizations and partners. He joins the organization this week and reports to FreeWheel General Manager Dave Clark.

He comes to FreeWheel from WPP's GroupM, where he was most recently executive vice president of products for [m]Platform, a media planning, data analytics and digital services technology suite. In that role, he led product teams responsible for developing data management and marketing planning and trading platforms, in addition to creating partnerships with tech companies, to drive growth for GroupM and its clients.

Whitticom joined GroupM from another WPP sibling: Xaxis. As vp, global product development, he was responsible for driving Xaxis's global data management strategy and leading the creation of its DMP and analytics platforms. Whitticom holds a B.A. in biological psychology from Princeton University and a MBA from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business. He lives with his wife and three children in New York.

FreeWheel

