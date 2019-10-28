& cplSiteName &

Comcast's Freewheel Hires Chief Product Officer

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/28/2019

NEW YORK -- FreeWheel, A Comcast Company (Nasdaq: CMCSA), today announced that it has appointed Jon Whitticom as chief product officer. In this role, Whitticom will oversee and define FreeWheel's product vision, strategy, design and development. He will also lead FreeWheel's global product team, ensuring that the company continues to pioneer and innovate new solutions and offerings that meet the needs of clients and propel the industry forward.

Whitticom, who joins the company's executive management team, will also represent FreeWheel's product discipline to senior clients, industry organizations and partners. He joins the organization this week and reports to FreeWheel General Manager Dave Clark.

He comes to FreeWheel from WPP's GroupM, where he was most recently executive vice president of products for [m]Platform, a media planning, data analytics and digital services technology suite. In that role, he led product teams responsible for developing data management and marketing planning and trading platforms, in addition to creating partnerships with tech companies, to drive growth for GroupM and its clients.

Whitticom joined GroupM from another WPP sibling: Xaxis. As vp, global product development, he was responsible for driving Xaxis's global data management strategy and leading the creation of its DMP and analytics platforms. Whitticom holds a B.A. in biological psychology from Princeton University and a MBA from Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business. He lives with his wife and three children in New York.

FreeWheel

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
This may also interest you:
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
October 29, 2019
IoT, 5G, Security, and RoI
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Sports Venues: Where 5G Brings a Truly Immersive Experience
By Peter Linder, 5G Evangelist, North America, Ericsson
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows