Comcast's Effectv Ad Unit Names First HR Lead

NEW YORK -- Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, today announced that it has tapped Keri Reisbeck to lead Human Resources for the newly rebranded company, effective immediately.

As Effectv's first HR lead, Reisbeck is charged with setting the strategic direction of the company's HR function through employee and organizational development initiatives. She will partner with senior management to pioneer innovative workplace, performance and talent strategies aimed at increasing employee engagement while enriching their professional development, career pathing and overall contribution to the company.

The 21-year Comcast veteran most recently led HR for Comcast Spotlight's sales markets division. In her new role, Reisbeck, now Vice President, HR for Effectv, will be based in Colorado and reports to Sandy Gunn, Senior Vice President, HR for Comcast Advertising.

Effectv (pronounced e-FEC-tiv) was previously known as Comcast Spotlight. The company announced the name change last month to emphasize its commitment to delivering measureable results for clients. The new name follows a notable evolution of the company over the past year, including the roll-out of new, data-driven TV advertising strategies, industry solutions, thought leadership (such as the New TV report) and the hiring and promotion of top talent.

Reisbeck has held a series of leadership roles at Comcast. In her most recent role as VP, HR, for Comcast Spotlight's sales markets division, she oversaw this function for the company's entire U.S. sales footprint. In that position, she led the creation of several HR initiatives that drove employee engagement and performance and positively impacted company revenue.

Reisbeck earned a bachelor of science in human development and family studies from Colorado State University, where she graduated magna cum laude and was part of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. She is also a graduate of Women in Cable Telecommunications's Betsy Magness Leadership Institute program.

