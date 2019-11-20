Comcast's Effectv Ad Unit Launches Creative Agency Called 'Mnemonic'

NEW YORK -- Today Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, announced the launch of Mnemonic, a full-service creative agency for its clients, as well as a self-service creative portal through Effectv Ad Planner.

Effectv works with local advertisers to plan, buy and execute television and digital video campaigns in their markets. With the addition of a full-service creative agency, Effectv will extend its current services, making television advertising a seamless process, from creative concept to end-of-campaign performance measurement. For self-service customers, the option to create cost-efficient spots using their videos, photography and logos greatly decreases the creative barrier to entry into TV advertising.

Mnemonic is led by Joe Alesi, Executive Creative Director, who was hired in 2018 by Effectv to develop its creative services offering to meet the evolving needs of local advertisers. Mnemonic will focus on the development of linear TV and digital video advertising campaigns for Effectv clients, including a multichannel approach extending the advertiser's brand message for optimal impact.

Alesi is also overseeing the creative component of Effectv Ad Planner, a self-service TV buying option launched in July, including the addition of a new creative portal. Customers choose the desired buying parameters of their TV campaign and from there, they can upload logos, photos, videos and even create

For more information on Effectv Ad Planner, visit www.tvadplanner.com. Mnemonic

Effectv

