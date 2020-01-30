Comcast Unit Launches New Tech for Political Advertisers

Denver -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that serves advertisers, agencies and content providers with media and entertainment technology solutions, today announced the launch of a new technology solution tailored specifically to the requirements and priorities of political advertising clients. The timing of the launch will enable campaigns to quickly take advantage of advertising opportunities across channels in advance of the upcoming 2020 elections.

The newly released solution, part of the CTSuite for Advertisers, addresses the need for speed and ease of use in spot distribution, helping political clients reach voters quickly. The platform's Quick Send function empowers campaigns with a shortcut for order entry, allowing bulk creation of simple orders to multiple destinations and easily edited line-by-line. New mobile capabilities have also been introduced so campaigns can be viewed and spots distributed directly from a mobile device. In addition, an updated closed captioning function enables buyers to request closed captioning within the portal app, saving valuable time that was previously spent emailing account managers.

The political advertising solution also includes VAST capabilities, allowing advertisers to reach voters across digital platforms. Additionally, it includes features specifically designed to streamline billing and payment, such as the ability to pay invoices issued only hours after order completion via a credit card through a convenient online portal.

