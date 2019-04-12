Comcast Sets Investor Meeting to Detail NBCU's Peacock Streaming Service
PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) today announced it will host an Investor Meeting on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 4:00 PM (EST) to discuss NBCUniversal's plans for its new Peacock streaming service, including the overarching strategy for the platform. Comcast's Investor Meeting will be webcast live on the company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com and a replay will be available shortly after the event concludes.
