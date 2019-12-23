Comcast, NBCU & Starz Strike Long-Term Deal

PHILADELPHIA, PA and SANTA MONICA, CA –- Comcast NBCUniversal and Starz, a Lionsgate company, announced today that they have entered into a long-term agreement for the continued carriage of the Starz networks on Xfinity TV, as well as a new content deal between Lionsgate and NBCUniversal.

“We are pleased that we were able to extend the partnership to Peacock and other businesses within Comcast while also ensuring Xfinity customers continue to enjoy great Starz programming,” said Dana Strong, President of Consumer Services for Comcast Cable.

“We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Comcast to deliver great content and great value to our customers,” said Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “Our ongoing relationship with Comcast reflects our ability to unlock opportunities across all of our businesses to the benefit of our subscribers.”

The companies announced that NBCUniversal will license content from Lionsgate for Peacock, its streaming service launching in April 2020. Peacock will have access to hundreds of feature films and shows from the Lionsgate catalog to stream alongside the previously announced slate of original series, TV shows, and films from Universal and other major studios. NBCUniversal will also license content to Starz to be featured in the US and on its international streaming service, STARZPLAY, now available in 49 countries worldwide.

Under the new agreement, the STARZ flagship premium channel, as well as the STARZ ENCORE suite of channels -- including Encore, Encore Westerns, Encore Black, and Encore Action -- and related video on demand content will continue to be available to Xfinity customers with expanded distribution on the Comcast Flex platform and a path for an orderly transition to an à la carte business.

Financial terms of the agreement between Comcast NBCUniversal and Starz were not disclosed.

