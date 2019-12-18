Comcast Names Head of 'Effectv' Ad Division

New York -- Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, today announced that it has appointed James Rooke as the company's new general manager, effective January 1, 2020.

In this role, Rooke will lead the newly rebranded company as it embarks on its next chapter and mission: to become the world's smartest audience delivery company. He will oversee a 3,500-person nationwide team across sales, operations, technology, product, data innovation and insights, and customer experience to pioneer and unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation and industry leadership. Additionally, he will cultivate Effectv's relationships with external stakeholders and industry organizations.

He will report to Comcast Advertising President Marcien Jenckes and will continue to be based in New York. Currently, Rooke is general manager of FreeWheel Publishers, a division of FreeWheel. FreeWheel and Effectv are both part of Comcast Advertising. At FreeWheel, Rooke oversees the company's global business unit responsible for providing television programmers and distributors with advertising technology and services to manage the monetization of their video content, a responsibility and area of expertise that made him a strong candidate to lead Effectv.

Before FreeWheel, Rooke was a vp overseeing strategy and execution in the media business at Time Warner Cable, now Charter Communications. There, he spearheaded the collaboration across both corporate and field teams to move the business from being traditional TV to more digitally led. At Capgemini, he rose from senior consultant to principal of the consulting and technology company's media and entertainment practice in North America and steered major strategic initiatives for a number of the world's largest media companies. He began his career as an associate consultant at EY (then known as Ernst & Young) in London.

Effectv

Comcast