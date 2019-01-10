Charter Launches App For Apple TV

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Charter Communications, Inc., today announced the launch of the Spectrum TV App on Apple TV. Nearly 50 million homes across Charter's footprint now have access to live channels and tens of thousands of OnDemand programs on the Spectrum TV App for Apple TV. Additionally, starting next week and expanding throughout 2019, new and existing Spectrum TV and Internet customers can get an Apple TV 4K as part of their monthly subscription for $7.50/month plus tax for 24 months. With Apple TV 4K, customers can enjoy the Spectrum TV App as well as thousands of other apps, iTunes and more — all through one device in the living room.

Charter is the first U.S. based cable operator to offer customers the new zero sign-on experience from Apple, which further simplifies signing in to video apps on Apple TV and gets customers to the content they love with ease. When first set up in a Spectrum household, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV (4th generation) will detect the Spectrum customer's broadband network and automatically sign them in to the Spectrum TV App and all the supported apps they receive through their service — with no need to enter a username and password.

The all-new Spectrum TV App is also integrated with the Apple TV app and Siri, making finding and playing favorite shows, movies and sports seamless across iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. With the Apple TV app integration, customers can easily access OnDemand programs and live sports in the Watch Now section, and add shows, movies and games to Up Next, ensuring they never miss a game or new episode. Customers can use the Siri Remote to ask Siri to play live channels, movies or TV shows available through the Spectrum TV App on Apple TV.

Customers can already enjoy the Spectrum TV App on iPhone and iPad, and Charter is now offering iPhone to customers as part of Spectrum Mobile.

