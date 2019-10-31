Charter Adds AMC Premiere, AMC's Ad-Free Offering

NEW YORK, NY -- AMC Networks announced today that Charter Communications, Inc. will launch its full suite of subscription video on demand services as well as AMC Premiere, the company's premium ad-free version of its AMC channel, to Charter's Spectrum customers.

The launch of AMC Premiere, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC will bring Spectrum customers access to a wide variety of exclusive, diverse and award-winning AMC Networks content, including the Emmy-Award winning Killing Eve (AMC Premiere), Doc Martin (Acorn TV), Creepshow (Shudder), the Emmy Award-winning State of the Union (Sundance Now) and Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy (UMC). The services will be offered on the majority of Spectrum set-top boxes in the coming months.

The launch is part of a recent broader long-term agreement between the two companies that includes continued carriage of AMC Networks' AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and BBC World News linear television networks as well as an extension of a previously announced co-production arrangement between the companies.

AMC Premiere delivers a premium experience to fans of AMC's original programming with commercial-free viewing, early access to content and the opportunity to binge select series, including the Emmy- and Golden Globe-Award winning Killing Eve, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and The Terror.

AMC Networks' SVOD services have experienced substantial growth over the past year, with its Acorn TV service, North America's largest and most popular streaming service for British and international television, recently surpassing the 1 million paid subscriber milestone. The growth has been driven by demand for acclaimed series Line of Duty, Agatha Raisin, Doc Martin, and Lucy Lawless in My Life is Murder. AMC Networks' other SVOD services include:

Shudder, an essential offering for fans of horror, thriller and suspense with an unmatched library of series and films, including the premiere of its newest original series, Creepshow, which set records in terms of viewers, subscriber acquisition and total minutes streamed, and was just renewed for a second season.

Sundance Now offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from engrossing true crime to heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world, including Discovery of Witches, Riviera and Killing for Love.

UMC (Urban Movie Channel), the first subscription streaming service created for African American audiences, features a broad mix of original series, network TV shows, classic sitcoms, and feature films, including Daytime Emmy-nominated series Bronx SIU, OWN's Black Love, the LisaRaye McCoy and Duane Martin-led classic UPN sitcom All of Us, and the recent theatrical release of Master P's I Got the Hook Up 2.

AMC Networks

Charter Communications

