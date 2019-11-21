Cable Bahamas Goes Full-Footprint With ActiveVideo

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Cable Bahamas has partnered with ActiveVideo to launch a next-generation user interface (UI) to all subscribers in its footprint. With the new UI, Cable Bahamas can offer improved navigation and discovery across live and on demand content through their TV set-top box.

By virtualizing set-top functions in the cloud, the guide can be seamlessly delivered to any of Cable Bahamas' deployed and next generation set-tops regardless of model, memory or CPU. The new UI is delivered via ActiveVideo's CloudTV platform. The solution leverages Zodiac Systems' software, including the Zodiac Stack set-top box software and Zodiac Matrix cloud integration platform, and is integrated with Minerva's service management platform and client presentation engine. The end-to-end solution is branded REVGOPlay by Cable Bahamas and it will power its next generation TV and mobile video service.

The combination of device independence and cloud delivery will allow Cable Bahamas to deliver a consistent and advanced user experience to subscribers at home and on the go. In addition, Cable Bahamas can now more effectively promote premium content, enhancing revenue opportunities.

