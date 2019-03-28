Brightcove to Live Stream NAB Sessions

BOSTON -- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for video, today announced it is the live streaming partner of the 2019 NAB Show, taking place in Las Vegas, April 6-11, 2019. NAB Show will use Brightcove’s technology to support the show’s live-streamed programs, publish content directly to its social channels in real-time, and make content available on-demand after the show. Viewers can tune into the live stream the day of the event at www.nabshow.com/events-and-highlights/live-stream-sessions.

“Brightcove has been crucial in delivering our live stream and on-demand content to viewers. The reliability and scalability of Brightcove is essential for NAB Show. We are grateful for this partnership with Brightcove and the opportunity to leverage their expertise to extend our content to more viewers year after year.”

