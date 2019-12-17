BBiTV Sues AT&T

WACO, Texas -- Broadband iTV, Inc. ("BBiTV"), a company that was one of the pioneers of video-on-demand ("VOD"), announced today that it has filed a patent infringement action against AT&T in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. The action involves four BBiTV patents covering innovations in VOD or "streaming media," specifically related to VOD services using set top box and mobile app technology. The lawsuit addresses AT&T's infringement of the patents based upon various aspects of AT&T's U-verse platform, the company's popular streaming offering.

BBiTV developed and owns a portfolio of more than 60 issued U.S. patents. The patents are comprised of technologies developed by BBiTV inventor and chief technology officer Milton Diaz based on his work over several decades. BBiTV developed the underlying technology that all of its patents were derived from, and BBiTV has not acquired any of its patents from third parties. AT&T, and others, infringe on these patents. BBiTV is represented by the law firm Feinberg Day Kramer Alberti Lim Tonkovich & Belloli LLP.

BBiTV

