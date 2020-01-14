ATSC 3.0 Advancements, New Products to Be Highlighted at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS -- NEXTGEN TV, powered by ATSC 3.0, will be one of the key technologies highlighted at next week's CES 2020 consumer technology extravaganza in Las Vegas. The first U.S. consumer receivers with integrated NEXTGEN TV capabilities are expected to be announced in the coming days, highlighting the key consumer benefits of enhanced audio and video designed to offer an immersive and effortless experience for the early adopters of the new system.

The CES announcements will follow this week's news that the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has adopted ATSC 3.0 as a recommended digital broadcast standard, paving the way for countries around the world to evaluate and use the IP-based digital broadcast standard, the first of its kind in the world.

A robust week-long series of ATSC 3.0-related CES events kicks off Monday, on the eve of the show opening, when the IEEE International Conference on Consumer Electronics hosts a NEXTGEN TV session led by ATSC President Madeleine Noland and including representatives from leading NEXTGEN TV manufacturers LG Electronics, Samsung and Sony. The ICCE Special Session – "U.S. Launch of ATSC 3.0 NEXTGEN TV" moderated by ATSC Board member Brian Markwalter, Senior Vice President, Consumer Technology Association – will be from 2-3:30 p.m. January 6 at the Tuscany Hotel, Florentine Rooms C and D.

ATSC 3.0 on the Show Floor

With the opening of the CES show floor on Tuesday, tens of thousands of CES attendees will get to experience NEXTGEN TV and its related benefits at a special ATSC exhibit. "For the first time ever, ATSC is exhibiting at CES. We've assembled leaders driving NEXTGEN TV who will be showcasing the many ways that the Internet Protocol-based ATSC 3.0 standard can deliver a better experience for viewers and new business models for broadcasters," said ATSC President Madeleine Noland.

ATSC sponsors Pearl TV and the Phoenix Model Market, Sinclair Broadcast Group and ONE Media, Gaian Solutions, and Sony will mount special exhibits inside the ATSC booth (#11329 in Central Hall). "We're looking forward to showing the latest working models, highlighting results from initial consumer research, and explaining how broadcasting will implement ATSC 3.0 to offer new NEXTGEN TV services," Noland said.

Marking Key Milestones

ATSC President Noland, CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro, and NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith will come together at 10:00a.m. Wednesday January 8, at the CTA stage in the Las Vegas Convention Center's Grand Lobby to commemorate the official launch of NEXTGEN TV products at CES that will support the broadcaster rollout of NEXTGEN TV services using ATSC 3.0 in 60-plus U.S. markets this year.

ATSC 3.0 also will be spotlighted during an official CES session, "What NEXTGEN TV Means for Tech," at 9 a.m. Thursday January 9 at the Venetian Convention Center (Marcello Room 4406, Level 4). Further illuminating the rollout of NEXTGEN TV throughout the U.S, this panel will include representatives from Pearl TV, Samsung, LG Electronics, NAB and ATSC.

Advanced Television Systems Committee

