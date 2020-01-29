AT&T Adds 229K Postpaid Phone Subs, Sheds 945K Premium TV Subs & 219K OTT-TV Subs

DALLAS -- AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) reported that for the full-year, the company met or exceeded its 2019 guidance and delivered record operating and free cash flow. Solid operating results in the fourth quarter included strong operating and free cash flow and adjusted earnings growth.

Fourth-Quarter Highlights



Communications

Mobility:



Service revenues up 1.8% in 4Q and 1.9% for full year; total wireless revenues (including equipment) up 0.8% in 4Q and for full year

Operating income up 1.5% with EBITDA up 0.8%

229,000 postpaid phone net adds; nearly 1 million total phone net adds for full year (483,000 postpaid, 506,000 prepaid)

FirstNet coverage more than 75% completed

Entertainment Group:



Full-year EBITDA stable versus prior year

Solid video and broadband ARPU gains

Video subs impacted by focus on long-term value customer base:

19.5 million premium TV subscribers 945,000 net loss

AT&T TV NOW subscribers 219,000 net loss

191,000 AT&T Fiber net adds; IP broadband revenue growth of 2.7%

WarnerMedia



Foregone content licensing revenue in preparation for HBO Max launch impacted revenues and operating income

Turner revenues up 1.6% with subscription revenue gains

Home Box Office revenues up 1.9% with gains in digital subscribers

6 Golden Globe awards, the most of any media company; 12 Academy Award nominations

Consolidated Financial Results

AT&T's consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter totaled $46.8 billion (~$48.0 billion excluding HBO Max investment) versus $48.0 billion in the year-ago quarter . Growth in domestic wireless services and strategic and managed business services revenues partially offset declines in revenues from domestic video, legacy wireline services and WarnerMedia. Without the impact of foreign exchange pressures and HBO Max investments in the form of foregone WarnerMedia content licensing revenues, consolidated revenues would have increased in both the fourth quarter and the full year.

