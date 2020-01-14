Antennas Direct Buys TV Antenna Maker Mohu to Seize on Cord-Cutting Trend

ST. LOUIS -- Antennas Direct, the pioneer and leader in digital TV antenna technology, announced today that they have acquired Mohu, The Cord Cutting Company, and will now become the most trusted and largest company in the U.S. delivering TV antennas to the over-the-air (OTA) market. With the goal of giving their customers the broadest range of options for cutting the cord, Antennas Direct will integrate Mohu's market-leading indoor antennas alongside Cord Cutters' favorite brand of outdoor antennas, ClearStream, to capitalize on the explosive growth in the antenna category. The efficiencies generated by this will allow Antennas Direct to invest millions in research furthering the category.

The number of consumers cutting the cord continues to increase year over year. A 2019 report from Nielsen states that it has grown 48 percent in eight years and others note that 34 percent of American households will reportedly have canceled cable by the end of 2019. Continued interest in ditching cable has pushed experts to estimate that by 2023, the combined number of cord-cutters and those that have never had cable will increase to 56.1 million across the U.S. To meet this demand, Antennas Direct and Mohu have created an array of antennas to assist their loyal customers in accessing high-definition TV, movies and sporting events without the high cost, low performance and lack of customer support known from cable television providers.

Founded in 2011, Mohu took the market by storm with its original Mohu Leaf product. With its sleek, paper-thin design and easy installation, the Mohu Leaf finally made cord-cutting accessible to everyone and played a key role in fueling the massive trend of eliminating pay television. Since then, the company has continued to provide consumers with the same aesthetically-pleasing design with even greater signal range and features, including the Sail and Striker for greater range, and ReLeaf made from recycled materials, among others.

Mohu joins the Antennas Direct innovation family, which includes the recently launched ultra thin, multidirectional ClearStream ECLIPSE 2 indoor antenna for true 60-mile range and the ClearStream™ MAX-V antenna for consistent delivering of Hi-VHF stations and UHF reception. Both products expanded Antenna Direct's already-robust product line that provides the industry's best high-performance indoor/outdoor antennas offering consumers crystal clear, high definition signals. With Mohu now part of Antennas Direct operations, consumers have one trusted resource for viewing TV for free.

