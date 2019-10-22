Alticast & LowaSIS Team to Power 'Next-Gen TV'

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Alticast, an end-to-end media solutions provider, announced today that it has formed a partnership with LowaSIS, a leading commercial hardware provider at the forefront of bringing ATSC 3.0 to fruition. In an agreement aimed at helping broadcast customers seamlessly make the transition to ATSC 3.0, Alticast’s modular, client-side software stack will be pre-integrated onto LowaSIS’s dongles, set-top-boxes and home-gateways.

With over 20 years of experience in the Pay TV Industry, and over 50 million devices in use worldwide that are powered by their software solutions, Alticast has developed a middleware package that manages, decodes and renders ATSC 3.0 video content and can be ported to various devices. Alticast has designed the software architecture to support a dual-mode hybrid model that supports the functionality for both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 streams and is compatible with Android TV and Linux operating systems.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the broadcast industry and we are thrilled to not only be a part of it, but to use our experience to help power Next-Gen TV,” said Guy Charbonneau, Sr. Director, Business Development, Alticast. “By partnering with LowaSIS, we can showcase our commitment to bringing a seamless user experience for content consumption on various devices with ATSC 3.0 streams.”

“We have been committed to ATSC 3.0 since our company formation three years ago,” said Yongsuk Kim, Sr. Director. “By joining forces with Alticast, we are able to offer a great option for turnkey products to our customers that are flexible, compatible and adaptable, while allowing for integration of OTA broadcast and OTT content.”

LowaSIS’ dongle, which has been ported with Alticast’s software stack, has been in use in various ATSC 3.0 trials and interops. In the near future, LowaSIS will use the software to power other devices, including set-top-box and gateway products.

