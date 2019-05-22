Roku Debuts Tools for OTT Advertisers

LOS GATOS, CALIF. -- Roku today announced Activation Insights, a powerful new tool to target audiences that have shifted to OTT. The capability combines a comprehensive review of a brand’s linear TV campaign performance, with an analysis of the potential OTT audience missed and the optimal budget spend on the Roku® platform. Activation Insights is part of Roku Ad Insights Suite, which helps brands measure campaign reach and effectiveness across linear TV and OTT. With deep first-party insights from Roku’s 29.1 million active accounts brands can now better model potential investment with Roku and estimate an unduplicated, incremental audience - whether the audience is light TV viewers and cord-cutters or viewers who were under or over exposed to a brand’s ads on linear TV.

According to Magna Global, OTT accounts for 29 percent of TV viewing but so far has only captured 3 percent of TV ad budgets. Roku provides significant scale and reach to help advertisers catch up to where consumers already are. Additionally, Roku offers advertisers some of the most advanced tools in OTT to deliver more effective, targeted and measurable campaigns.

With Roku’s Reach Insights measurement tool brands such as Baskin Robbins and RE/MAX found that a sizable audience was no longer being reached via their linear TV campaigns. Eighty-six percent of people age 18-49 who saw a Baskin Robbins ad on the Roku platform did not see the ad on linear TV, leading to a 10.6 percent incremental reach. Additionally, 81 percent of users age 25-54 who saw a RE/MAX ad on the Roku platform did not see the ad on linear TV, leading to a 9.2 percent incremental reach.

