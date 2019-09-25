& cplSiteName &

Protected Media Launches Ad Fraud Detection for TV & OTT

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
9/25/2019

TEL AVIV -- Protected Media, the leading provider of ad fraud detection solutions, announced the launch of its groundbreaking SDK for CTV and OTT. With the new SDK OTT traffic can be verified at the source for the first time, providing media buyers with clean marketplaces in which to purchase fraud-free, viewable inventory.

The SDK is unique as it verifies each impression which is then digitally signed. The data attaches to the impression as an identifier which can be authenticated by anyone along the distribution flow at a trusted Protected Media server. The SDK also provides a constant live data source to facilitate the artificial intelligence powering Protected Media’s Prebid Solution.

Protected Media’s OTT SDK is available for content owners, OTT operating system providers and technical OTT platforms. The use of the OTT SDK by supply side partners removes the burden of validating traffic from the advertisers, and places it in the hands of the supply side who can use verification as a tool to boost CPMs and protect their own reputation.

With OTT ad revenues predicted to double by 2020, trends indicate that OTT is ripe for exploitation and supply side stakeholders have no protection from opportunistic cyber criminals who regularly exploit vulnerabilities in the ad tech stack.

In a unique position as a supply side verification vendor, Protected Media empowers customers to define data parameters for analysis.

Protected Media

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
October 29, 2019
IoT, 5G, Security, and RoI
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G + Cloud + AI + Ecosystem, Opening New World of Video
By Samuel Chen, President, Cloud & Data Center Marketing, Huawei
Why Are Governments Around the World Subsidizing 5G?
By Paul Zhou, FromGeek.com, for Huawei
Edge Computing, the Next Great IT Revolution
By Rajesh Gadiyar, Vice President & CTO, Network & Custom Logic Group, Intel Corp
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows