Philo Signs On Ad-Tech Partners

4/17/2019
SAN FRANCISCO -- Streaming television service Philo today revealed a roster of top advertising technology and sales partners as part of the company’s drive to reach advertisers looking for a brand-safe programming solution in the booming vMVPD marketplace.

Philo will work closely with partners such as FreeWheel for ad management, serving and decisioning, as well as an array of partners to monetize its live and video-on-demand vMVPD inventory, such as Premion, Roku, SpotX, Telaria, FreeWheel, Xandr, and Verizon Media, with more coming soon. As a technology-driven company, Philo is focused on pushing innovation not just in streaming TV, but in its advertising platform as well -- from audience targeting to server-side dynamic ad insertion technology.

Philo has built a growing vMVPD brand focused on entertainment, lifestyle and knowledge programming from content partners such as A+E, AMC, Discovery, Hallmark, Viacom, and others. Philo audience engagement is high, with an average of four viewing hours per day with 90 percent of viewing on connected TV devices.

Working closely with their partners and internal engineering team, Philo advertising platform will:

  • Remove friction and add automation to the ad-buying process, and by partnering with leading SSPs, ensure seamless integration with any Connected TV plans
  • Simplify the process to plan, execute and report on delivery
  • Execute effective audience and behavioral targeting

