Nine Entertainment Teams With Imagine on Next-Gen TV

4/9/2019
LAS VEGAS -- Imagine Communications, which provides open, end-to-end ad-tech solutions for broadcasters, content owners, MVPDs and vMVPDs, today announced its evolving role in Nine Entertainment Co.’s breakthrough 9Galaxy automated TV trading platform.

As one of the largest free-to-air broadcasters in Australia, Nine is changing the game for how audience buying takes place across its programming, helping media agencies remove 80 percent of the workload associated with trading TV by moving away from spot-based sales. Nine is using Imagine’s xG GamePlan cloud-native booking optimizer to take an audience-based approach to ad inventory management to deliver campaigns as efficiently as possible. The rollout expands Imagine’s long-standing work with Nine in support of multichannel playout.

xG GamePlan is a booking optimizer that helps broadcasters, service providers and content providers work with advertisers to ensure that available ad inventory delivers the highest possible value. It ensures all opportunities are monetized without over-delivery, allowing even last-minute campaigns to be planned simply, accurately and effectively, enhancing relevance by automatically adjusting campaigns when projected viewer demographics shift.

Imagine Communications

