Nielsen Nabs Sorenson Media to Fuel Smart TV Ad Push

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) has launched a new technology, product and commercial initiative, Nielsen Advanced Video Advertising, that will focus on expanding and innovating addressable advertising for Smart TVs and beyond. To further accelerate this initiative, Nielsen has acquired Sorenson Media, a leading addressable TV technology provider that will help transform TV from a one-to-many to a one-to-one medium by powering addressable ad delivery and measurement.

The Smart TV landscape has the potential to usher in a gold rush for marketers, programmers and OEMs. There are more Smart TVs in the market today than ever before and more than 250 million expected by 2023, according to Statista. With more devices capable of delivering addressable TV advertising, similar to the digital world, the industry needs an end-to-end, AI-optimized platform that enables ad delivery, data-driven targeting, automation, real-time optimization, unified campaign management, and measurement. Nielsen is uniquely positioned to help tie all these elements together at scale.

Under the leadership of recently-appointed CEO David Kenny, Nielsen is transforming its industry-leading media measurement business and sharpening its focus to help shape the future of addressable TV advertising. The addition of Sorenson Media’s addressable TV ad platform combined with Nielsen’s Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology, acquired through Gracenote, positions Nielsen with the technology and industry expertise to help deliver on the promise of addressable TV advertising.

Over the last several years, Nielsen has made a number of strategic acquisitions that have strengthened its technology offerings and positioned it to thrive in the addressable TV future. It acquired Qterics, a Smart TV software and privacy management company. Integrated into the firmware layer of millions of Smart TVs, Gracenote’s ACR technology provides the ability for real-time, frame-level ad detection regardless of source or platform. And the most recent acquisition of Sorenson Media completes Nielsen’s go-to-market technology stack with an end-to-end ad delivery solution enabling addressable advertising for TV at scale.

