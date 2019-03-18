NBCU, Sky Unify Advanced Ad Efforts

NEW YORK -- NBCUniversal and Sky today announced the expansion of AdSmart, a global offering that will unify both companies' advanced advertising capabilities. The new joint set of solutions within AdSmart brings together NBCUniversal's industry-leading Audience Studio advanced targeting solutions alongside Sky's industry-leading addressable advertising tools.

The holistic offering will enable global brands and businesses to easily activate targeting and optimization solutions to reach customers in key international markets and measure results across NBCU and Sky's extensive TV and digital portfolio. This unification of capabilities marks the first joint advertising initiative following Comcast's acquisition of Sky.

AdSmart's one-of-a-kind suite of solutions includes the following capabilities:

Linear optimization - NBCU and Sky can each enable advertisers to optimize their linear spend against a rich selection of consumer segments, for enhanced delivery to target audiences through the unparalleled reach of national TV, leveraging Comcast set-top box data in the U.S. and Sky set-top box data in the U.K. for a total data set of more than 50 million households.

Addressable television - NBCU and Sky can each enable advertisers to target precise consumer segments through addressable video, for ads delivered directly to target households through highly engaging long-form content.

Digital targeting - NBCU and Sky can each enable advertisers to target precise consumer segments across digital platforms, for ads delivered directly to target users through premium online content.

Contextual alignment - NBCU is piloting AI-powered contextual media planning for TV, aligning brand messaging with highly relevant scenes across national programming, to enhance ad effectiveness and give consumers a more organic viewing experience.

NBCU

Sky