& cplSiteName &

MadHive Uses AI, Blockchain to Key on Ad Fraud

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/8/2019
50%
50%

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- MadHive, the technology company best known for innovations in cryptography and advertising, today launched a suite of technologies designed to address the biggest threats to the advertising industry -- the issues of trust, transparency, fraud and brand safety.

The cross-platform advertising technology stack announced today leverages proprietary tools to cryptographically vali date and link data across the supply chain to help grow the advertisers’ audiences, enable more precise targeting and verify ad delivery.

The new MadHive suite of solutions addresses the multi-billion dollar challenge that fraud poses for advertisers. Recent reports estimate fraud will cost the advertising industry more than $19 billion in 2019 – and is expected to reach a staggering $44 billion by 2022.

OTT advertising leader Premion, which leverages MadHive’s market-leading campaign management and reporting tools, is now utilizing the full stack solution to generate better targeting for advertisers and cryptographic proof for buy-side transactions.

MadHive

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics