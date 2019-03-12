MadHive Uses AI, Blockchain to Key on Ad Fraud

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- MadHive, the technology company best known for innovations in cryptography and advertising, today launched a suite of technologies designed to address the biggest threats to the advertising industry -- the issues of trust, transparency, fraud and brand safety.

The cross-platform advertising technology stack announced today leverages proprietary tools to cryptographically vali date and link data across the supply chain to help grow the advertisers’ audiences, enable more precise targeting and verify ad delivery.

The new MadHive suite of solutions addresses the multi-billion dollar challenge that fraud poses for advertisers. Recent reports estimate fraud will cost the advertising industry more than $19 billion in 2019 – and is expected to reach a staggering $44 billion by 2022.

OTT advertising leader Premion, which leverages MadHive’s market-leading campaign management and reporting tools, is now utilizing the full stack solution to generate better targeting for advertisers and cryptographic proof for buy-side transactions.

