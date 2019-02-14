& cplSiteName &

Comcast's FreeWheel Taps Nielsen for Multiscreen Audience Measurement

2/12/2019
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and FreeWheel, A Comcast Company have expanded their relationship to include the Nielsen Data Management Platform (“Nielsen DMP”), Nielsen’s industry-leading omnichannel marketing technology. Using the Nielsen DMP, Freewheel Markets can now seamlessly analyze, build and target advanced audiences across Connected TV (“CTV”), Over-the-Top (“OTT”) and digital video.

The Nielsen DMP provides FreeWheel Markets with Nielsen media and purchase data segments, deep audience insights and segmentation that improve targeting accuracy by automatically adapting to changes in consumer media and buying behavior. The Nielsen DMP and Freewheel’s server-to-server integration enables delivery of campaign optimizations in real time across all CTV, OTT and digital video channels, thereby improving campaign responsiveness and performance.

FreeWheel Markets will offer these Nielsen advanced audience building and media activation capabilities through DRIVE - a suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help marketers harness the power of data and measurement to reach consumers across emerging forms of TV.

The Nielsen Co.
FreeWheel

